'He just lost his way': Danny Cowley reflects on ex-Portsmouth triallist and Norwich striker who rapidly outgrew Burton to get shock Ipswich move
Pompey have been deprived of a Burton reunion with their former triallist who later attracted a six-figure transfer fee.
But Danny Cowley is delighted at the progression of Gassan Ahadme, whose time at Fratton Park failed to work out.
A burst of five goals in his opening eight Brewers appearances this season earned the 21-year-old a surprise switch to Ipswich on deadline day.
Ahadme had previously netted three times in 13 outings for Burton last term, yet, crucially, a display against Ipswich in August sparked their interest.
Most Popular
-
1
Bradford City CEO outlines new kick-off proposals due to cost of living crisis that could impact Portsmouth, Ipswich, Bolton, Cardiff, Plymouth & Co
-
2
Latest: Ipswich boss linked with Premier League managerial vacancy, Derby interim head coach to make permanent step up and promising defender rumoured with move away from Portsmouth rivals
-
3
Portsmouth departure still on cards for ex-Manchester United, Ipswich, Millwall and Luton man - despite English transfer window shut
He was, of course, initially on Pompey’s books last term before a season-long loan from Norwich was cut short at the halfway point in January following one goal in 10 appearances.
Cowley has always spoken highly of the striker and watches his development with interest.
He told The News: ‘Gassan had a good start to the season, played well against Ipswich, should have scored, didn’t score. He could have had two goals in that first half.
‘Ipswich obviously saw something in that game and signed him off the back of that.
‘You see this a lot don’t you. Sometimes in recruitment you see something you like when playing against you.
‘Gassan started the season well, Ipswich picked up an injury late on and made the decision to sign him.
‘When he was with us he had a really good work ethic, the boy just wanted to be the best he could and was a good trainer, very determined. It’s good to see him progressing.
‘He had a great start with us and just lost his way. Sometimes it’s about finding the right partnerships, particularly as a number nine.
‘Gassan was in and out at Burton last year, he had quite a disrupted season. He was in and out with us and found himself in and out at Burton too, scoring some goals.
‘Overall he has done well at Burton and it will be interesting to see how he does at Ipswich.’
With Ahadme still comfortably Burton’s top scorer, last week they bolstered their striking ranks.
They signed free agent Sam Winnall on a free transfer, a former Brewer with an impressive goal-scoring pedigree at Scunthorpe, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United.
Cowley added: ‘They’ve signed Sam Winnall, who obviously has been a very good player.
‘He knows the club well and will be a really good signing.’