Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Terry Devlin pinpointed right-back as his best Championship position this term after his surprise defensive conversion.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the humble Northern Ireland man is happy to carry on being Pompey’s popular utility man, as his football education continues in style at Fratton Park.

It’s been a season to savour for Devlin, with the 21-year-old clocking up 34 appearances for John Mousinho’s side in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as that, the former Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran talent has made the senior international breakthrough and signed a new deal tying him down until the summer of 2028.

Devlin’s fully committed performances have made him a big favourite with the Fratton faithful, picking up his own ‘he plays where he wants’ chant in a nod to his versatility.

After being signed as a central midfielder, the County Tyrone man was surprisingly shifted to right-back last term and impressed there before his season was curtailed by a shoulder injury.

It’s been in that position Devlin has mostly featured in, though there has been outings further forward on the right, centrally and playing as a number 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That variety is fine by Devlin as he learns his game, though he does expect there to come a time when he nails down a single role.

He said: ‘I think for me, at my age, it’s all about playing - I’m going to learn wherever I’m playing.

‘In a couple of years I’m going to have to nail down a position, but for now I’m just happy to help out the team anywhere they need.

‘It’s amazing that the gaffer trusts me in any number of positions, so that’s a pretty good thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve enjoyed right-back this season, I’ve probably had most of my joy and played my best games at right-back.

‘I have qualities to play in other positions and can play there if needed, but for this season I’d say right-back has definitely been my strongest.

‘There was Fleetwood last season, then Port Vale and I got injured against Oxford.

‘I felt in those three games I felt comfortable playing right-back and the gaffer felt comfortable playing me right-back.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland man Terry Devlin: ‘I’m nowhere near top level’

Devlin has now clocked up 59 Pompey appearances as he nears the end of second season in English football, with his development clear to see in that time.

Despite establishing himself as a Championship operator, the low-maintenance player promised there’s no chance of him getting carried away with his progress with there still plenty of improve to come.

Devlin added: ‘Obviously I’m not the finished product or anything like that and I have loads of learning to do.

‘There’s so many things I can improve on to take myself to the next level, so I’ll go away in the off season, work on them and come back a better player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m nowhere near the top level yet, so I’ve got no reason whatsoever to be getting ahead of myself. So I’ll always work hard and keep going.’