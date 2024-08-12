Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The title-winning talisman is back after late-season ‘struggles’ - and Pompey are reaping the rewards.

That’s the verdict of John Mousinho, who hailed Callum Lang’s return to form after netting twice in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Leeds.

The hard-working attacker instantly lit up Fratton Park following his January arrival, with four goals in his opening eight appearances, including netting on his debut at Oxford United.

That scintillating spell was cut short, however, after damaging ligaments in his left ankle following a poor challenge from Blackpool’s Ollie Norburn.

Callum Lang celebrates his first goal of the game against Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Subsequently sidelined for five matches, upon his April return Lang was unable to re-ignite those earlier displays and didn’t net in his final four outings of the title success.

But he has started life in the Championship in blistering fashion - and Mousinho is delighted.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘When Callum first signed for the club we were really excited about what he was going to bring.

‘He scored and assisted on his debut against Oxford and also scored other goals which, ultimately, were a massive part in us winning the league last year.

‘He struggled a bit when he came back into the side (after injury) but he has looked every inch that (first) Callum Lang over pre-season. He’s looked sharp and strong.

‘I am probably more pleased with the second goal for Callum because of the pressure he was under. I know the first goal was a better strike, but look at the pressure he was under for the second.

‘It took 2-3 minutes to take the penalty and a huge amount of pressure. He got the ball, he wanted it, and that’s leadership we’re really grateful to have in Callum.

‘Callum started off as a 10 and had to run around, it was mainly tracking Ethan Ampadu on the day, who is a superb player. We then put him as a nine when Christian (Saydee) came on and then we swapped them back again.

‘He left everything out there. He gave everything for us and deserved his goals.’

The Blues’ other goal scorer in that pulsating Elland Road encounter was Elias Sorensen.

The Dane registered for Pompey just 23 minutes into his debut, cancelling out Pascal Struijk’s opener.

He added: ‘Elias’ goal was the second phase from a set-piece and one of those where we actually put our foot on the ball and moved it quite well off the back of that.

‘We were calm and composed and Marlon has that ability to pick out the players like he did, I didn’t see that pass. When you are a centre-forward in the box and put your foot through the ball then you’re going to get rewarded like that.

‘It was brilliant to get back into the game, we settled down and decided we can play.’