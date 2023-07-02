And the winger was also tempted by John Mousinho and a number of his squad to make the move to the south coast.

Whyte recently returned from a training camp with Northern Ireland along with his new team-mate Lane.

It was there the ex-Oxford United man was able to get a taste of the Fratton Park life, with the 22-year-old providing plenty of early insight.

Along with Lane, former Cardiff team-mate Marlon Pack and Northern Ireland man Terry Devlin also played their part in the move.

But it was the ex-Fleetwood man who did Whyte’s ‘head in’ in an attempt to force a move to Pompey.

The new arrival told the official club website: ‘He was doing my head in.

Gavin Whyte.

‘I was picking his head asking him about the club and he just had good words to say about it. He’s been texting me the last few days asking if it’s been done so I texted him back last night to say it had been. He was buzzing.

‘He’s a great player and a good guy.

‘I’ve played with Marlon, I’ve spoken to him a few times as well and he only had positive words to say about the club.

‘I know young Terry who has just signed as well. I’ve been on a few training camps with him before so I know them two.

‘It always helps (having familiar faces around). I’ve been to clubs where I don’t know anyone and I’ve been to clubs where I know a few people. I always think it does help when you know people.

‘Even if I didn’t, this is a club where I can go in and feel good already.’

Whyte knows head coach Mousinho well, with the pair playing together during two spells at Oxford United.

And the winger insisted the Blues boss was a major factor in his decision to make the move to Pompey.

He added: ‘It definitely was a factor (reuniting with Mousinho), obviously the other factors being how big of a club it is.