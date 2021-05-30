Kenny Dougall's double ensured the Seasiders capped off their outstanding run of form in the second half of the campaign to go up.

Lincoln made the best possible start when they took the lead within the first minute through an Ollie Turton own goal.

However, Neil Critchley's side fired back on 34 minutes when Dougall fired home a left-footed shot from outside the area.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 30: Kenny Dougall of Blackpool celebrates with Keshi Anderson after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Blackpool and Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Then the Aussie became Blackpool's hero nine minutes into the second period when his fine right-footed effort found the bottom corner.

It meant former Pompey boss Michael Appleton suffered heartbreak, with the Imps' promotion bid ending at the final hurdle.

In contrast, Blackpool claimed the final promotion spot, with Hull and Peterborough going up automatically.

The League Two play-off final between Morecambe and Newport takes place tomorrow for the final spot in League One next term.

League One 2021-22:

Accrington Stanley

AFC Wimbledon

Bolton Wanderers

Burton Albion

Cambridge United

Charlton Athletic

Cheltenham Town

Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers

Fleetwood Town

Gillingham

Ipswich Town

Lincoln City

MK Dons

Oxford United

Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth

Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday

Shrewsbury Town

Sunderland

Wigan Athletic

Wycombe Wanderers