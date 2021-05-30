Heartbreak for ex-Portsmouth boss Michael Appleton as Blackpool beat Lincoln in League One play-off final
Blackpool have claimed the final spot in the Championship next season after battling from behind to beat Lincoln in the League One play-off final at Wembley.
Kenny Dougall's double ensured the Seasiders capped off their outstanding run of form in the second half of the campaign to go up.
Lincoln made the best possible start when they took the lead within the first minute through an Ollie Turton own goal.
However, Neil Critchley's side fired back on 34 minutes when Dougall fired home a left-footed shot from outside the area.
Then the Aussie became Blackpool's hero nine minutes into the second period when his fine right-footed effort found the bottom corner.
It meant former Pompey boss Michael Appleton suffered heartbreak, with the Imps' promotion bid ending at the final hurdle.
In contrast, Blackpool claimed the final promotion spot, with Hull and Peterborough going up automatically.
The League Two play-off final between Morecambe and Newport takes place tomorrow for the final spot in League One next term.
League One 2021-22:
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Bolton Wanderers
Burton Albion
Cambridge United
Charlton Athletic
Cheltenham Town
Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster Rovers
Fleetwood Town
Gillingham
Ipswich Town
Lincoln City
MK Dons
Oxford United
Plymouth Argyle
Portsmouth
Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday
Shrewsbury Town
Sunderland
Wigan Athletic
Wycombe Wanderers
Morecambe OR Newport County