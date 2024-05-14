Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pair made 77 league appearances between them in the Blues’ title success

Pompey’s departing title heroes have admitted they’re attracting League One interest.

Now in-demand Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty must weigh up their next moves as they prepare to pack up to leave the south coast.

It has been two weeks since the Blues announced 10 departures in the aftermath of their return to the Championship.

Joe Rafferty admits he has already received interest following his Pompey exit. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

That list was headed by Raggett and Rafferty, two mainstays of the champions’ side and hugely popular among the Fratton faithful.

Nonetheless, their stock remains high in footballing terms and, according to them, admirers have already stepped forward.

Rafferty told The News: ‘I’m waiting on something being concrete and then going from there.

‘There has been a bit of interest here and there so far. As soon as I find a new home then basically we’ll have to pack up and leave.

‘I feel I’m in the best shape mentally and physically that I have ever been in. I would rather get something sorted sooner rather than later, but it has to be right for me and my family at this point.

‘We’re going away for a two-week holiday at the end of this month and hopefully something is sorted before then, if not there’s no problem, that’s fine.

‘You can’t rush into things, you have to make sure you assess all your options and just go from there.’

Rafferty has already been linked with Wigan, who finished 12th in League One, despite a points deduction.

While Raggett admits he has been encouraged by early interest since his Fratton exit.

The long-serving centre-half said: ‘There have been bits of interest so far, but it’s still very early. I think everything will go fine, although it’s still so early in the off-season.

‘I want to play at the highest level I possibly can, I still think I can play for a good 7-8 years minimum, so it just depends on what comes up.

‘I don't get too worried about it anyway, I’ll get a place that I’ll be happy with. I’ll see what options come up and go with it. Some are more appealing than others, you just have to weigh everything up.