The summer window has seen lots of big moves in the second tier of English football including the likes of Ethan Galbraith moving to Doncaster Rovers on loan, Kyle Edwards joining Ipswich Town and Dennis Cirkin signing for Sunderland.

Deadline Day was no different and saw clubs making some impressive signings as they looked to strengthen their squads for the remainder of the season.

Here are the 26 new signings that joined League One clubs on Deadline Day...

1. Leon Dajaku - Union Berlin to Sunderland Sunderland confirmed the loan signing of striker Leon Dajaku with the option to buy. The 20-year-old joined Union Berlin from Bayern Munich this summer. Photo: Maja Hitij Photo Sales

2. Harry Arter - Nottingham Forest to Charlton Athletic Harry Arter has signed for Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan from Notts Forest. The midfielder began his career with the Addicks before leaving in 2009. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Christian Norton - Stoke City to Cheltenham Town Cheltenham Town have signed Stoke City forwarwd Christian Norton on loan. The 20-year-old will stay with the Robins until January. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Kyle Joseph - Swansea City to Cheltenham Town Kyle Joseph has joined Cheltenham Town on loan from Swansea City until the end of hte season. The forward joined the Swans from Wigan Athletic this summer. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales