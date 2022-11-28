News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Here come the cavalry! Portsmouth boss buoyed by returning players as play-off battle with Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Peterborough & Co resumes

Danny Cowley is getting set for the cavalry to arrive and invigorate Pompey’s play-off push.

By Jordan Cross
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

And he feels Joe Morrell will be returning to Fratton Park ‘like a new player’, after his World Cup experience.

The positive news is talisman Michael Jacobs is set to start full training this week, after six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Hide Ad

Morrell’s World Cup fate with Wales will be sealed on Tuesday if they fail to be England, meaning the midfielder will be back for Sunday’s trip to Wycombe.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, both Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale will be available for the meeting with the Chairboys, after their parent clubs refused permission for them to play in the FA Cup win against MK Dons on Saturday.

Pompey were down to 16 senior players for the 3-2 success at Fratton Park on Saturday, with Cowley viewing that as a factor in his side fading in the clash.

Hide Ad

But the Blues boss is heartened by the prospect of his options being bolstered moving forward.

Cowley said: ‘I didn’t like us in the last half hour, but I think that was more physically on this occasion.

Hide Ad
Michael Jacobs.

‘I thought we just played for the end really once we went 3-1 up.

Hide Ad

‘That was a shame, because I would’ve liked us to get control and put a really commanding performance together.

‘I don’t think though, we were physically able to do that with what we have available.

Hide Ad

‘The good news is, hopefully by the time the next round comes about, we’ll have some of the cavalry back.

‘Joe Morrell looks like he could hopefully be back for the Wycombe game.

Hide Ad

‘Michael Jacobs is due to start training with the group this week.

‘So there’s definitely hope on the horizon.’

Hide Ad

Joe Rafferty and Jayden Reid remain Pompey’s long-term absentees with both undergoing surgery.

Louis Thompson and Tom Lowery are now outside training after a broken leg and troublesome hamstring injury, respectively.

Hide Ad

Cowley has no doubt how important the two most imminent returns are going to be to his options, however.

He added: ‘Michael has definitely been a loss.

Hide Ad

‘He gives you so much quality and we have that potential for Joe to be back soon.

‘Michael has an unbelievable win ratio, and there’s probably good reason for that.

Hide Ad

‘Joe will feel like a new player to us, I feel.

‘He’s had the World Cup hanging over him, as he’s explained already.

Hide Ad

‘I think he will come back from the World Cup inspired by that experience and ready to push on for us.’

Read More
Portsmouth boss' verdict on further boost to coffers as fund crashes through £42...
Danny CowleyJoe MorrellBarnsleyDerby CountyBolton Wanderers