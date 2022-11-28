And he feels Joe Morrell will be returning to Fratton Park ‘like a new player’, after his World Cup experience.

The positive news is talisman Michael Jacobs is set to start full training this week, after six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Morrell’s World Cup fate with Wales will be sealed on Tuesday if they fail to be England, meaning the midfielder will be back for Sunday’s trip to Wycombe.

Meanwhile, both Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale will be available for the meeting with the Chairboys, after their parent clubs refused permission for them to play in the FA Cup win against MK Dons on Saturday.

Pompey were down to 16 senior players for the 3-2 success at Fratton Park on Saturday, with Cowley viewing that as a factor in his side fading in the clash.

But the Blues boss is heartened by the prospect of his options being bolstered moving forward.

Cowley said: ‘I didn’t like us in the last half hour, but I think that was more physically on this occasion.

Michael Jacobs.

‘I thought we just played for the end really once we went 3-1 up.

‘That was a shame, because I would’ve liked us to get control and put a really commanding performance together.

‘I don’t think though, we were physically able to do that with what we have available.

‘The good news is, hopefully by the time the next round comes about, we’ll have some of the cavalry back.

‘Joe Morrell looks like he could hopefully be back for the Wycombe game.

‘Michael Jacobs is due to start training with the group this week.

‘So there’s definitely hope on the horizon.’

Joe Rafferty and Jayden Reid remain Pompey’s long-term absentees with both undergoing surgery.

Cowley has no doubt how important the two most imminent returns are going to be to his options, however.

He added: ‘Michael has definitely been a loss.

‘He gives you so much quality and we have that potential for Joe to be back soon.

‘Michael has an unbelievable win ratio, and there’s probably good reason for that.

‘Joe will feel like a new player to us, I feel.

‘He’s had the World Cup hanging over him, as he’s explained already.

