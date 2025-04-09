‘Heroic showing deserved more’, ‘player of the season stock grows’, ‘subject of Mousinho ire’: Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from Coventry defeat

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Apr 2025, 22:18 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 22:22 BST

The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Coventry City tonight.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at the CBS Arena?

Regan Poole was Pompey's MOTM at Coventry.

1. Pompey player ratings

Regan Poole was Pompey's MOTM at Coventry. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Another solid night’s work from the Austrian. Handled one heavy first-half backpass from Potts in ice cool fashion and dealt with low Wright drive before the break. Reassuring in second half and superb stop to deny Kitching before beaten by late goal had no chance with.

2. Nicolas Schmid 7

Another solid night's work from the Austrian. Handled one heavy first-half backpass from Potts in ice cool fashion and dealt with low Wright drive before the break. Reassuring in second half and superb stop to deny Kitching before beaten by late goal had no chance with.

Match action

3. Match action

Match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Stood up to the challenge of taming Ephron Mason Clark on a stiff test of right-back’s defensive credentials, as he builds return from injury. Decent cross for Murphy chance in first half before replaced by Terry Devlin after break

4. Jordan Williams 6

Stood up to the challenge of taming Ephron Mason Clark on a stiff test of right-back's defensive credentials, as he builds return from injury. Decent cross for Murphy chance in first half before replaced by Terry Devlin after break

