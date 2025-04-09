Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at the CBS Arena?
1. Pompey player ratings
Regan Poole was Pompey's MOTM at Coventry. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Nicolas Schmid 7
Another solid night’s work from the Austrian. Handled one heavy first-half backpass from Potts in ice cool fashion and dealt with low Wright drive before the break. Reassuring in second half and superb stop to deny Kitching before beaten by late goal had no chance with.
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Match action
Match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. Jordan Williams 6
Stood up to the challenge of taming Ephron Mason Clark on a stiff test of right-back’s defensive credentials, as he builds return from injury. Decent cross for Murphy chance in first half before replaced by Terry Devlin after break
Photo: Jason Brown
