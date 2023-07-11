News you can trust since 1877
'He's a Championship player - and Lincoln fans are shocked': Why Portsmouth fans should be delighted with swoop for Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday-linked man

Lincoln fans believed Regan Poole was destined for the Championship, a level where his considerable talents could flourish.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST

Instead the defender will line up against them in League One next season after opting for a Fratton Park switch.

According to Jamie Johnson, editor at Lincsport, the 25-year-old’s Pompey move has come as a shock to the Sincil Bank faithful.

Having rejected a new deal to remain with the Imps, Poole departed this summer, with Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City among reported targets.

Certainly Johnson is adamant the versatile performer is of Championship calibre and would have been a success had he made the step up.

But John Mousinho has swooped to bolster competition with Sean Raggett for the Blues’ right-sided centre-half spot.

Johnson told The News: ‘Poole has been linked with the Championship – and he’s definitely of Championship calibre. No doubt about that.

‘I’m actually surprised he hasn’t gone to that level, many fans thought that’s where he would end up after turning down a new contract.

Regan Poole has become Pompey's 10th signing of the summer. Picture: George Wood/Getty ImagesRegan Poole has become Pompey's 10th signing of the summer. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
‘I had a look through Twitter after Pompey announced the signing and clearly some Lincoln supporters were surprised, while others were unhappy, viewing it as a sideways move rather than going up a level.

‘For me, Pompey are a step up, they finished higher than Lincoln last season and will be pushing for promotion in 2023-24.

‘Regan is a top, top player, he’s a leader, good on the ball, sturdy, Mr Consistent, with a bit of place about him. He’ll do the job.

‘He’s also said in interviews how he wants to focus on playing centre-back, which is perhaps why Pompey appeals to him.

‘Last season he played as a right wing-back and also the right-sided centre-half in a back three. Wherever he plays, though, he has this touch of quality, standing above others.

‘As a right wing-back, he has demonstrated ability to fly down the wing, with a nice cross on him, but he has largely played as a centre-back.

‘Paudie O’Connor has offered more of an aerial threat and, while Regan can head the ball, his distribution is very good, while has been club captain since January when Tom Hopper left.

‘I don’t see why he can’t help Pompey win promotion from League One, he’s a very good player at this level.’

Poole moved to Lincoln for an undisclosed fee from MK Dons in January 2021, going on to amass 131 appearances and five goals.

Imps supporters’ club 617 Squadron last term crowned him their player of the season, the accolade presented on the pitch ahead of the final game against Shrewsbury.

The ex-Manchester United man also started the May 2021 League One play-off final at Wembley, where they lost 2-1 to Blackpool.

Johnson added: ‘Regan is popular with fans, he always gets one of the biggest cheers when the team-sheet is read out.

‘A lot would have picked him for their player of the season as well, he’s up there with the most valuable players and been quality.’

