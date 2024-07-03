Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Months after being informed he didn’t have a Pompey future, there has been a familiar face return to Blues training this week.

Although John Mousinho insists Ryan Schofield’s surprise presence is purely down to the club’s duty of care rather than reversing their decision to show him the door.

The goalkeeper was among 10 members of the League One champions handed free transfers at the end of last season.

Unlike others on the list, Schofield’s departure was entirely predictable, having struggled to impress during his first - and last - Fratton Park campaign.

Ryan Schofield has been training with Pompey during pre-season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Following the AFC Wimbledon debacle in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in December, Pompey even recruited another goalkeeper to instead act as Will Norris’ back-up, with Matt Macey arriving.

Regardless, Pompey have stood by Schofield after he sustained an elbow injury in training towards the end of the season, overseeing his rehabilitation.

As a consequence, the free agent is currently training with goalkeepers Norris, Jordan Archer and Toby Steward to help progress along the comeback trail.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Ryan is continuing his rehab with us. We have made a commitment with Ryan that he will be able to come and rehab with us for as long as he needs.

‘He’s had surgery on his elbow after picking up a nasty injury in training towards the back end of the season

‘He actually did it saving a shot from close range in training, but is coming back slowly now.

‘It’s part of our commitment as a football club. We want to go a step beyond and make sure that any injured player like that isn’t ostracised after leaving. We’ll get them in out of hours and we keep them involved in the squad.’

The former Huddersfield man made just six appearances for the Blues - all in cup competitions.