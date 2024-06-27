Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The attacker’s time at Pompey was a huge disappointment - now he’s back in the Football League.

And it promises to be a history-making season as Louis Dennis attempts to inspire a Bromley side who have finally graduated from the non-league game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It represents the first time they will compete in the Football League, while extending the stay of a player now enjoying his second spell with Bromley, totalling more than 250 appearances.

Louis Dennis had an unsuccessful time at Pompey, but has now returned to the Football League. Picture: Joe Pepler | PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

He originally left in May 2018 after 47 goals in 157 appearances to become Pompey’s second signing of the summer, following the acquisition of Ronan Curtis from Derry.

Joining on a free transfer, he would later be joined by Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor and Lee Brown at Fratton Park during a busy summer of recruitment at the League One club under Kenny Jackett.

However, over the next 15 months, Dennis featured just once in the league and struggled for first-team action, despite many supporters calling for his involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His sole League One outing was at Oxford United in January 2019, when he came off the bench to cross for Brett Pitman to net in a 2-1 defeat.

Otherwise, Dennis was restricted to cup outings, although did score in a 2-0 victory at Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy in January 2019.

In the 2019 pre-season, Jackett declared Dennis as his favoured number 10 for the campaign ahead, with the attacker subsequently netting twice in the 11-0 hammering of Irish side UCD in a friendly.

However, the following month, in August 2019, he was sold to Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee after eight games and one goal for Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis spent two seasons with the League Two club, scoring five times in 49 appearances, before returning to Bromley on a free transfer in August 2021.

He surpassed 250 appearances for the club last season, featuring 31 times as they won their National League play-off final, including starting that Wembley occasion.