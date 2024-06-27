He's back: Ex-Portsmouth disappointment returns to the Football League to create history
And it promises to be a history-making season as Louis Dennis attempts to inspire a Bromley side who have finally graduated from the non-league game.
Now aged 31, the out-of-contract winger has signed a new deal with the Ravens after helping them beat Solihull Moors in the National League play-off final in May.
It represents the first time they will compete in the Football League, while extending the stay of a player now enjoying his second spell with Bromley, totalling more than 250 appearances.
He originally left in May 2018 after 47 goals in 157 appearances to become Pompey’s second signing of the summer, following the acquisition of Ronan Curtis from Derry.
Joining on a free transfer, he would later be joined by Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor and Lee Brown at Fratton Park during a busy summer of recruitment at the League One club under Kenny Jackett.
However, over the next 15 months, Dennis featured just once in the league and struggled for first-team action, despite many supporters calling for his involvement.
His sole League One outing was at Oxford United in January 2019, when he came off the bench to cross for Brett Pitman to net in a 2-1 defeat.
Otherwise, Dennis was restricted to cup outings, although did score in a 2-0 victory at Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy in January 2019.
In the 2019 pre-season, Jackett declared Dennis as his favoured number 10 for the campaign ahead, with the attacker subsequently netting twice in the 11-0 hammering of Irish side UCD in a friendly.
However, the following month, in August 2019, he was sold to Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee after eight games and one goal for Pompey.
Dennis spent two seasons with the League Two club, scoring five times in 49 appearances, before returning to Bromley on a free transfer in August 2021.
He surpassed 250 appearances for the club last season, featuring 31 times as they won their National League play-off final, including starting that Wembley occasion.
Now Dennis has secured his eighth full season with the Ravens, with a trip to Harrogate Town on August 10 kicking off their Football League stay.
