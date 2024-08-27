Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Pompey player is finally back in football - after nine months without a club.

Kieron Freeman had been searching for a new challenge since his release from Oldham in November 2023.

He made just 10 appearances in three months during an unsuccessful spell with the National League club, prompting his exit.

Indeed, the 32-year-old spent this summer attending the PFA’s pre-season training camp on an innovative 10-week course aimed at getting free agents back into the game.

Former Pompey player Kieron Freeman has joined Hartlepool after nine months without a club.

Sure enough, Freeman secured a move to Hartlepool earlier this month and on Bank Holiday Monday lined up against Woking for his first competitive start of 2024.

The right-back has struggled to get his career back on track following a forgettable two seasons at Fratton Park.

Recruited by Danny Cowley in July 2021 after his release from Championship side Swansea, Freeman would total just 32 appearances during an injury-hit stay.

It represented a hugely disappointing second spell at Fratton Park for a player who had previously won two promotions in three seasons with Sheffield United.

After his inevitable Pompey exit in the summer of 2023, he trialled at Oxford United and Mansfield before earning a short-term deal at Oldham under David Unsworth.

However, after featuring in a 4-1 defeat to Ebbsfleet in November, the full-back was released by new boss Micky Mellon - and has been searching for a club ever since.

Earlier this month he signed on a short-term deal with Hartlepool, having spent the summer on the PFA’s training programme, and has now featured three times.

His first start was in the Bank Holiday trip to Woking, yet resulted in a 3-2 defeat for Freeman, albeit in unfortunate circumstances.

Hartlepool had been 2-0 up, only to be reduced to 10-men for the last 65 minutes following Jack Hunter’s second yellow card.

Ultimately, the non-leaguers couldn't hold out as substitute Harry Beautyman netted a winner for Michael Doyle’s men in stoppage time for a dramatic finale.

Freeman had already left the pitch by then, being substituted in the 80th minute, yet regardless of the outcome, it represented another huge step in his footballing comeback.