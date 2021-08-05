Triallist Layton Ndukwu's second Pompey spell is now over. Picture: Paul Collins

However, Ndukwu’s comeback lasted six days and one friendly appearance, before being told on Wednesday he was not what Danny Cowley was looking for.

It was a familiar conversation for the 22-year-old, who previously had been let go after featuring in last month’s 5-2 friendly success over the Hawks.

Ndukwu was introduced at half-time at Westleigh Park and made a favourable impression in a fixture dominated by Gassan Ahadme’s 26-minute second-half hat-trick.

However, his Blues spell was subsequently ended and the 22-year-old was not among the 10 triallists who attended the following week’s training camp at St George’s Park.

Then, 19 days after his exit, he was invited back and selected on the bench for last weekend’s 2-0 friendly win over Peterborough.

Although Ndukwu was unused on that occasion, he was then named in a Pompey XI side which faced Bournemouth under-21s on Tuesday.

Yet he was subsequently informed that Pompey would not be pursuing his signing and would be looking elsewhere for new recruits.

Ndukwu joins Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Sean Goss, Robbie Burton and Louis Thompson in departing Fratton Park during the last week following trials.

Cowley’s side face Fleetwood on Saturday for the start of the League One season.

So far Pompey’s head coach has brought in 10 players during the transfer window, including former triallists Kieron Freeman, Jayden Reid and Gassan Ahadme.

