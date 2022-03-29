That’s the verdict of Simon Parker, chief sports writer at the Bradford Telegraph & Argus, who has applauded the displays of the on-loan keeper.

Danny Cowley gave the go ahead for Bass to make the switch to Valley Parade in January, keen for regular matches to aid his development.

Not since July 2020 had the Blues’ Academy graduate started three successive matches.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has now turned out 14 times for the Bantams, retaining his first-team place despite a change of manager.

And with three clean sheets in his last four outings, Bass is continuing to shine for the League Two side.

Parker told The News: ‘Alex Bass has been spectacular and then had a couple of rickets, but overall very good.

‘At Bradford, goalkeeping was not a position anyone could nail down, but he has come in and out-performed both of this season’s predecessors.

Alex Bass has made 14 appearances for Bradford, including three clean sheets in his last four outings. Picture: Thomas Gadd

‘Bass has made a couple of saves above League Two level and you can see the potential he possesses to play at a level higher.

‘Having a run of games has improved him too, he has settled down and formed a good relationship with his back four, with three clean sheets in the last four games.

‘There was one worldie save at Walsall on his debut in January which went viral and created a fantastic instant impression.

‘Then in Mark Hughes’ second game, against Swindon earlier this month, he produced an unbelievable tip over from a diving header. The manager himself admitted nobody else in League Two could have kept that out.

‘Then, with his adrenaline pumping, unfortunately chased a ball inside the box and dived in there when there was no need to, conceding a stoppage-time penalty which Swindon scored to win 2-1.

‘But he has bounced back, which shows the mental strength of the guy.

‘The other week against Port Vale, he should have done better when beaten from a tight angle at his near post in a 2-1 home defeat.

‘Bass responded in a goalless draw against Newport County, during which he produced a super save when it looked as though an opponent was going to score at the far post, such great reflexes.

‘His distribution has also been very good, Bass is extremely comfortable on the ball, while confident and commanding of his box, which supporters have liked to see.

‘People appreciate how Bass is performing, they can see he's doing a good job for the team – the goalkeeper will also have learnt a lot.’

Certainly there will need to be at least one goalkeeping recruit overseen by Cowley, with loanee Gavin Bazunu returning to Manchester City and Ollie Webber out of contract.

Bradford, of course, may yet also play a part in Bass’ future.

Parker added: ‘Hughes was asked about Bass’ future last week and brushed it aside.

‘There has been no indication of what may happen beyond this season, although goalkeepers Richard O’Donnell and Hornby are out of contract this summer.

‘There is a lot of scope for change at the end of the campaign, with 12 whose deals are expiring.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron