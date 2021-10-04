‘He’s not getting it all his own way' - The struggles big Portsmouth hope is facing

Haji Mnoga is currently on loan at non-league Bromley

The promising young defender was sent out to National League Bromley to continue his football education at the end of August.

But the Southsea lad has found regular minutes hard to come by since linking up with Andy Woodman’s side.

Mnoga has picked up just a single start for the Ravens, and been limited to just 41 minutes of playing time off the bench since the start of September.

Danny Cowley sees the challenges the 19-year-old is facing as all part of his journey, with the adversity character forming.

He said: ‘Haji came and trained with us last week, so good on him for that.

‘He was given two days off at Bromley but didn’t want the time off and came in - so it was good to see him.

‘He’s not getting it all his own way there, and that is the life of a young player.

‘So he needs to fight his way into what is a good National League team.

‘He wants to play. That’s why he’s gone there and that’s why we sent him there.

‘But he has to earn the right to play.’

With Mnoga on loan at a club outside of the Football League, the opportunity for him to be recalled before January is there should Pompey choose.

The academy graduate is also available for Papa John’s Trophy fixtures, and played in the 5-3 reverse at AFC Wimbledon last month.

Although not what he would’ve anticipated, Cowley has no intention of making an issue of Mnoga’s lack of playing time with Bromley.

He added: ‘They’re doing quite well there and it’s not for me to tell another manager who to pick.

‘It’s a great opportunity going there for Haji.

‘This is what young players have to do - when the opportunity comes they have to take it.

‘He’s certainly got the attitude, focus and quality to do that. We have huge hopes for Haji.’

