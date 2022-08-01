Although Joe Pigott definitely won’t be taking Blues corners, despite the head coach’s initial tongue-in-cheek thought.

Both emanated from two superb crosses from the right by the centre-forward, with the head of Colby Bishop meeting them on each occasion.

For Cowley, it demonstrated the all-round striking game Pigott brings to his side following an arrival on a season-long loan.

And, for Pompey’s boss, reminiscent of England and Spurs skipper Kane.

Cowley told The News: ‘There have been some good strikers that crossed the ball like that, Alan Shearer always could.

‘Joe’s my Harry Kane, he’s a good player isn’t he.

Danny Cowley has called Joe Pigott 'my Harry Kane' after laying on two goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

‘Two lovely crosses and two great headers from Colby. I asked him whether he could also take corners, after all we had some problems last year.

‘Mind you, I remember Roy Hodgson getting Kane to take corners for England and was slaughtered for it, so maybe that won't be a good idea for us!

‘Joe is someone who has that lovely feel of the ball, it’s a weapon, and obviously we’re quite powerful in that moment as a result.

‘We love the fact Joe can come long to short, but also go short to long, and run off the back of people, creating goals and scoring goals.

‘He’s got that lovely feel, even when he shoots he’s on the ball a little longer.’

Pigott’s contribution to Pompey’s second goal of the game arrived on 58 minutes through a cross from the right.

Bishop’s header was clawed onto the bar by keeper David Stockdale and netted by Michael Jacobs from a yard out to make it 2-2.

Although there is a debate whether the ball had already crossed the line.

There was no doubting Bishop as the goalscorer on 64 minutes, however, meeting his strike partner’s delivery to head home and give the visitors a 3-2 lead.

However, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s second of the game secured the Owls a point with an equaliser nine minutes from time.

Cowley added: ‘This is definitely part of Joe’s game, he scores goals and creates goals, he can come off the line and plays in that false number 9.

‘Joe can link it, he can line it, you often see a lot of good forwards being able to cross, they kind of know what they want and can deliver accordingly.’

