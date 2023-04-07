It’s approaching the time for the reigning holder of The News/Sports Mail Player Of The Season to return his silverware for the engraving of another name.

This time around, the central defender is adamant there is one clear winner in the battle to join David James, Alan Knight, Noel Blake and Linvoy Primus on the prized trophy.

Namely Pompey’s 23-goal striker Colby Bishop.

Raggett told The News: ‘It’s probably hard to look past Colby.

‘He’s had a really strong first season here and hopefully can push on and finish this season strongly to get us into the play-offs.

‘When he was at Accrington, they were always very tough to face as a side, playing a lot different to how we go about things, but Colby’s probably better than I realised

Sean Raggett is ready to hand over his The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season trophy - and he knows who deserves it the most. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I remember when Danny (Cowey) told me that the club were looking to sign him, I was very keen because I found him tough to play at Accrington.

‘But when you see him day in, day out, especially with his feet, he’s better than I would have seen at Accrington. You didn’t get to see that much of his feet there.

‘Colby has been a great lad, settling in from the start. A top player, a top guy. He gets my vote for player of the season.

‘Anyone who scores that amount of goals is going to get summer interest from other clubs and hopefully we can keep hold of such an important player.’

Of course, there are other contenders as the season heads towards its May 7 culmination – unless a play-off campaign can be clinched.

Following the remarkable uplift in form since John Mousinho’s arrival, a number of players are also finishing the year strongly.

Raggett added: ‘There have been some good performers.

‘Joe Morrell has been very good, especially in the second half of the season, while Tunny has done really well when he’s come in.

‘Connor (Ogilvie) has had another strong season and Raffs has been brilliant since returning from being out for the first half of the campaign.

