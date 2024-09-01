Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Fratton faithful were granted a first tantalising glimpse of a new ‘exciting midfielder’.

And John Mousinho has praised the impact of debutant Abdoulaye Kamara whose eye-catching substitute impact had the fans’ singing his name.

The 19-year-old arrived from Dortmund almost a fortnight ago, yet Sunderland represented his maiden outing for the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introduced on 60 minutes in a quadruple change with the game effectively settled and Pompey trailing 3-0, Kamara seized his opportunity.

Abdoulaye Kamara made an impact after coming off the bench against Sunderland for his Pompey debut. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

There was a booking for tugging back Chris Rigg, but also plenty to appreciate with his physicality, tackling and work-rate, especially in what turned out to be a disappointing 3-1 loss.

Mousinho told The News: ‘We tried to do the substitutions slightly earlier, but unfortunately the third goal went in before we could do it.

‘I felt we needed that injection of extra energy just to freshen things up and change the shape - and they subsequently did well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Abdoulaye was really bright, he has come in and done well over the past week or so. It’s going to be a big adjustment for him going from the Dortmund B team to Championship football, but he has done it really well and we’re really excited about the prospect he brings.

‘He brought a lot of energy to the side when he came on, he has trained really well and deserved his spot.

‘He’s a decent-enough technical player who wants to go and get on the ball, he can burst past players as well and, overall, that makes him a really exciting midfielder.’

Read More Portsmouth boss admits Championship lessons as table-topping Sunderland show ruthlessness

The arrival of Freddie Potts on a season-long loan from West Ham has bolstered central midfield options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was an unused substitute against Sunderland, while Owen Moxon, Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowery didn’t even make the 20-man squad.

Mousinho added: ‘We do have options. We have quite a few midfielders in the building and there’s going to be a lot of competition moving forward.’