High demand for tickets forces Portsmouth to make pre-season stadium switch

The Blues were due to face the Gibraltar side at the La Casa resort in Mijas, Malaga, on Thursday, July 6, as part of a week-long warm-weather training camp.

A cap of 400 fans was placed on the fixture, which will be Pompey’s first game of pre-season.

Yet because of a larger than expected interest in the match, a switch in venue has been required. Now the game will take place at the nearby Estadio Jose Burgos De Quintana, which is the home of Primera Andaluza outfit Club Athletic Coín.

The ground has a capacity of 800 and, according to Coin’s website, has an artificial playing surface.

Ticket prices remain at £5, with those interested in attending required to purchase their entry via the club website in advance of the head-to-head, which kicks off at 6.30pm local time.

The fixture is the first of six pre-season games organised ahead of Pompey’s 2023-24 League One campaign, which kicks off against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, August 5.

The match against Europa FC will also give fans their first opportunity to see the Blues’ new players in action, with six signings already announced after the transfer window opened on June 14.