News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Body found after police search river for missing woman
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital

High demand for tickets forces Portsmouth to make pre-season stadium switch

A high demand for tickets has forced Pompey to change the venue of their pre-season friendly against Europa FC in Spain.
By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read

The Blues were due to face the Gibraltar side at the La Casa resort in Mijas, Malaga, on Thursday, July 6, as part of a week-long warm-weather training camp.

A cap of 400 fans was placed on the fixture, which will be Pompey’s first game of pre-season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet because of a larger than expected interest in the match, a switch in venue has been required. Now the game will take place at the nearby Estadio Jose Burgos De Quintana, which is the home of Primera Andaluza outfit Club Athletic Coín.

Most Popular

The ground has a capacity of 800 and, according to Coin’s website, has an artificial playing surface.

Ticket prices remain at £5, with those interested in attending required to purchase their entry via the club website in advance of the head-to-head, which kicks off at 6.30pm local time.

The fixture is the first of six pre-season games organised ahead of Pompey’s 2023-24 League One campaign, which kicks off against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, August 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The match against Europa FC will also give fans their first opportunity to see the Blues’ new players in action, with six signings already announced after the transfer window opened on June 14.

Pompey are heading to Spain for a warm-weather training camp next month Picture: Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesPompey are heading to Spain for a warm-weather training camp next month Picture: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Pompey are heading to Spain for a warm-weather training camp next month Picture: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Related topics:PompeyPortsmouthSpainBlues