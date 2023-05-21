Pompey will be planning potential transfer targets for the summer as they prepare for another year in League One

Pompey will be looking forward to their first full season under the guidance of John Mousinho. The former Oxford United man replaced Danny Cowley at Fratton Park during the last campaign.

The club ended up missing out on the League One play-offs and will be hoping to reach the top six next term. They will be making plans for the summer already with both comings and goings expected.

Their retained list has been announced already. Before the start of the next transfer window, here is a look at the highest rated Pompey players on FIFA 23 at this moment in time....

1 . Marlon Pack Rating: 69 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Sean Raggett Rating: 68 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Joe Morrell Rating: 67 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Connor Ogilvie Rating: 67 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5