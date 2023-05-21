News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

Highest rated Portsmouth players on FIFA 23 after retained list announcement - gallery

Pompey will be planning potential transfer targets for the summer as they prepare for another year in League One

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st May 2023, 14:30 BST

Pompey will be looking forward to their first full season under the guidance of John Mousinho. The former Oxford United man replaced Danny Cowley at Fratton Park during the last campaign.

The club ended up missing out on the League One play-offs and will be hoping to reach the top six next term. They will be making plans for the summer already with both comings and goings expected.

Their retained list has been announced already. Before the start of the next transfer window, here is a look at the highest rated Pompey players on FIFA 23 at this moment in time....

Rating: 69

1. Marlon Pack

Rating: 69 Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Rating: 68

2. Sean Raggett

Rating: 68 Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Rating: 67

3. Joe Morrell

Rating: 67 Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Rating: 67

4. Connor Ogilvie

Rating: 67 Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Portsmouth