That’s what the fans want following voting in The News’ ‘Big Pompey Survey’. And the Fratton faithful will be hoping the Blues hierarchy are listening as they prepare for another important transfer window.

Pompey are in the market for 9-10 new players this summer as head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes look to put their authority on the PO4 first team.

Gavin Whyte, Tommy Leigh and Sam Smith are three of the names they’ve been linked with so far. However, former loanees Matt Macey and Di’Shon Bernard have also been mentioned as the Blues look to assemble a squad capable of a sustained promotion push next term.

Keeping hold of 24-goal top-scorer Colby Bishop would also aid those ambitions, with the former Accrington front man the subject of much speculation following his heroics on the south coast.

And according to participants in our poll, it’s imperative that Pompey do all they can to ensure all three line up in a Blues shirt next season.

Indeed, 59.8 per cent said the club need to keep hold of striker Bishop – who was linked with a move to Ipswich last month – at all costs.

Meanwhile, the subject of Macey’s and Bernard’s future was even more resounding.

From left: Matt Macey, Colby Bishop and Di'Shon Bernard

More than 90 per cent (91.5) said they wanted to see the centre-back’s loan from Manchester United turned into a permanent move. 87.8 per cent wanted a similar outcome to Macey’s temporary stint from Luton.

That’s a clear indication of what the fans want to see from Messrs Mousinho and Hughes over the coming weeks. Yet, in reality, it might not be that simple.

Both Mousinho and Macey have returned to their parent clubs following their successful spells at Fratton Park. And while Pompey are keen on welcoming the duo back, they rely on Manchester United and Luton being willing to do business with them.

As for Bishop, Blues director Eric Eisner has already stated that the club would listen to offers for their ‘prized asset’ if their valuation was met.