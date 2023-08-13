AFC Totton, who are managed by Jimmy Ball, have announced the signing of the 22-year-old. The winger is back on the south coast after spending three-and-a-half years at Eerste Divisie side FC Volendam.

Maloney, who was highly-rated at the Blues and came through the youth ranks at Fratton Park, made the move to the continent in January 2020 to further his career.

Yet he was never able to establish himself at the Kras Stadion, making only seven senior appearances.

Forty-one of his 48 appearances for the club came for the Amsterdam-based side’s Jong Volendam side. However, Maloney’s progress was hampered by injury, with two fractured ankles sustained during the the 2020-21 season.

Last term, Maloney featured 19 times for Voldendam’s reserves in the Tweede Divisie, scoring once and recording one assists.

Landing Maloney will be considered something of a coup for Totton, who also have fellow former Blues Alfie Stanley in their ranks.

Stags boss Jimmy Ball told his club’s website: ‘We’re hoping to help Leon restore his bright football career after his time in Holland. He suffered a bad injury at a crucial time in his development.

Former Pompey youngster Leon Maloney

‘It was a setback but it’s not the end of his journey. Leon has an opportunity to come into a well-run club with excellent fitness staff who can help him get back to his previous levels.

‘He’s an attacking midfielder who is comfortable on the ball and can provide great deliveries from set-pieces.

‘He has impressed in the short spell he’s been with us, training enthusiastically and playing well against Hamworthy, and I hope to see him making a positive difference for us in competitive matches, soon.’