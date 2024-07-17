Highly-rated Portsmouth youngster departs Fratton Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey keeper Toby Steward has left Fratton Park on loan for the season.

And hopes are high the promising 19-year-old can continue his strong progress, as he links up with Tonbridge Angels for the campaign.

Steward is looking to build on a strong term spent with Gosport, where he racked up the appearances at Privett Park.

The academy graduate was named Boro fans’ player of the season and the Step Three keeper of the year by Non League Bible.

That was after 40 outings and 15 clean sheets as his side made it to the Southern League Premier South play-offs.

Now Steward steps up to National League South level and a campaign with the Kent outfit, who finished 14th last term.

Pompey think a lot of Steward and have high hopes of the former Henry Cort Community College student making the grade.

A new two-year deal was reward for his progress in May, after a campaign in which the keeper, who’s attracted interest from Sheffield United in the past, was called up for an England goalkeeper training camp at St George’s Park.

The deal has been lined up for some time, but Pompey wanted Steward to be part of their week-long stay in Croatia before the move was confirmed.

Now Tonbridge boss Jay Saunders is looking forward to welcoming the promising talent to the Longmead Stadium.

Saunders told Tonbridge Angels’ official website: ‘(We’re) delighted to get Toby into the building, the signing has been agreed a long time.

‘Portsmouth have been fantastic to deal with and we are really pleased to have him for the season.

‘He has obviously big gloves to fill replacing (outgoing keeper) Jonny (Henly) but he is someone, that after a great season at Gosport last year, can kick on with us and will be a great asset to the club moving forward. He is a keeper with a big future in the game.’