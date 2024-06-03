Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The promising central defender had been with the Blues since the age of eight

A highly-regarded former Pompey youngster continues to bounce back from his Fratton Park disappointment after signing for Barnet.

Joe Rye was last week snapped up by the National League club on a ‘long-term deal’ after agreeing to move from Worthing.

Now aged 20, the Chichester-based central defender has made huge strides since leaving the Blues in 2019.

Highly-regarded former Pompey youngster Joe Rye has moved to Barnet. Picture: Mike Gunn

Having been with Pompey since the age of eight, Rye departed ahead of the awarding of two-year scholarships at under-16 level and subsequently linked up with Worthing’s youth set-up.

He went on to break into their first-team in 2021-22 with two appearances, before establishing himself as a regular the following campaign.

In 2023-24, he featured 43 times in all competitions for the National League South club, winning their Young Player of the Season award in the process.

Rye also helped them post 13 clean sheets as they finished third, before suffering play-off final heartbreak with a 4-3 defeat to Braintree in the final.

The youngster subsequently turned down a new deal and, following 89 appearances for the Rebels, made the switch to Barnet.

Speaking to Barnet’s official web-site, manager Dean Brennan said: ‘Joe is a player with exceptional defensive abilities, he is your modern-day defender, technically excellent, he reads the game superbly and I am delighted that he chose to come to us at Barnet.’

Barnet themselves suffered play-off agony, having finished second in the National League as Chesterfield steamrollered their way to the Football League.

They subsequently lost 4-0 at home to Solihull Moors in a shock semi-final result - with Bromley ultimately promoted to League Two.

Nonetheless, they have retained former Pompey striker Nicke Kabamba, who netted 25 times in the league, and will be striving for another Football League push in 2024-25.