Danny Cowley has lined up Bromley teenager Liam Vincent as his first signing as permanent Pompey boss. Picture: Joe Pepler

Although the well-regarded left-back won’t be officially unveiled at Fratton Park until his Bromley commitments are over.

As previously revealed by The News, the 18-year-old has been on Pompey’s radar after bursting onto the non-league scene.

Vincent was aged 17 when handed a first-team debut in February, appearing from Bromley’s bench against King’s Lynn in the National League.

He has since totalled seven outings, of which four have been starts, catching the eye of the Blues and other admirers.

It is understood an agreement over a Fratton Park move has now been reached, yet Vincent must wait until the conclusion of Bromley’s play-off campaign before departing.

Neil Smith’s side last weekend finished seventh in the National League, earning them a play-off encounter at Hartlepool on Sunday (4.30pm).

Vincent hasn’t featured in a first-team squad since the end of April, nonetheless remains part of their set-up during the hunt to reach the Football League.

The attacking full-back is very much seen by Pompey as one for the future rather than a first-team presence in the forthcoming season.

The Blues are highly impressed with his potential and he has been recruited on such a basis as they strive to add more youth to the squad.

At present, Lee Brown is the sole left-back within the first-team set-up, with a challenger expected to be brought in by Danny Cowley, although that is unlikely to represent Vincent.

Instead the teenager will help bridge the talent gap from the Academy to the first-team following Pompey’s close-season clear-out of their youngsters.

None of their second year and third-year scholars were retained, while the club continues to be without an under-23 group.

At the time, such decisions were heavily criticised by many supporters, yet there are those at Fratton Park who believe the youngsters were not suited for a Pompey first-team pathway.

In the case of Vincent, the opinion is he can flourish with the Blues – and his forthcoming arrival will see him join Haji Mnoga as promising players pushing for squad inclusion.

Although Cowley has made it clear he would like to loan out Mnoga next term to find regular first-team football to aid his development.

Incidentally, Mnoga is so far the only out-of-contract player being kept on at Fratton Park, after the Blues opted to take up a 12-month option.

Vincent signifies the third player in three years to make the move from Bromley to the south coast.

Louis Dennis arrived on a free transfer in May 2018, yet would go on to total just eight first-team appearances, before sold to Leyton Orient little more than a year later.

The 28-year-old has now been released by the League Two club following four goals in 49 appearances.

Then, in January 2020, Reeco Hackett-Farchild was recruited for an undisclosed fee.

To date, he has made one Pompey appearance, while was loaned to Bromley and then Southend in the 2020-21 season.

