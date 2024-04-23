Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Highly-promising Toby Steward continues to catch the eye after being shortlisted for a non-league award.

Pompey’s 19-year-old goalkeeper has flourished during a season-long loan at Gosport in Southern League Premier South.

His impressive displays have provided the backbone to an excellent season for Pat Suraci and Joe Lea’s side, who have secured a place in the play-offs with one game remaining.

Toby Steward has shone at Gosport this season. Picture: Tom Phillips

While the Blues have recently handed Steward a new two-year deal, with a bright future at Fratton Park expected as he continues to develop at pace.

Now the in-form youngster has been nominated as Step 3 Goalkeeper of the Season by Non League Bible.

He joins former Pompey Academy keeper Ryan Hall, now with the Rocks, on a shortlist of 10, with supporters encouraged to vote for who should win.

Others include Jameson Horlick (Dorchester), Lewis Carey (Horsham), Luke Cairney (Winchester), Luke Pilling (Warrington Highlands), Marcus Garnham (Needham Market), Ryan Gosnery (Dorking), Will Fuller (Merthyr Town) and Zaki Oualah (Chesham).

It represents quite an honour for Steward, who last season represented the Rocks and Salisbury as Pompey identified a pathway through men’s football rather than remaining as a back-up keeper.

He has subsequently totalled 45 appearances this term, missing just two games, of which one was an England training camp call-up and the other a suspension.

In addition, he has registered 17 clean sheets, while Borough boast the best defensive record in the division, with 41 conceded in 41 games.

Their league campaign concludes on Saturday against Chesham United, with a play-off semi-final against either AFC Totton or Salisbury on May 1.

To register your vote for the Step 3 Goalkeeper of the Season, visit https://nonleaguebible.weebly.com/step-3-awards.html