2 . Matt Ritchie

Understandably August's capture of the veteran midfielder was well received by the Fratton faithful, yet he has barely contributed. That is chiefly down to his lack of match involvement, totalling 142 minutes from eight Championship appearances so far - and that includes 60 minutes against Sunderland in his only start. Crucially, Ritchie arrived after the pre-season fixture programme had ended, with Pompey subsequently trying to bring him up to speed on the training pitch. He also wasn't a regular at Newcastle, not making more than 23 appearances in any of the preceding four seasons, with just 10 outings last year. Another reason why he needs time to adjust. So far for Pompey it has been nine outings, with all but one from the bench. Yet, considering the lack of match action, it remains difficult to accurately assess his impact so far and surely he needs to be handed a run out soon. Otherwise, damningly, his main involvement was the ill-judged backheel at Burnley. Photo: Jason Brown