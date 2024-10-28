John Mousinho has used 30 players so far, while named 32 different ones in match-days squads, but still the Blues have struggled for consistency and that winning formula.
So who are the Fratton Park fringe players who could answer the SOS and potentially transform Pompey’s fading fortunes?
We have a look at those not currently injured, who perhaps Mousinho could call upon now – or even in January...
2. Matt Ritchie
Understandably August's capture of the veteran midfielder was well received by the Fratton faithful, yet he has barely contributed. That is chiefly down to his lack of match involvement, totalling 142 minutes from eight Championship appearances so far - and that includes 60 minutes against Sunderland in his only start. Crucially, Ritchie arrived after the pre-season fixture programme had ended, with Pompey subsequently trying to bring him up to speed on the training pitch. He also wasn't a regular at Newcastle, not making more than 23 appearances in any of the preceding four seasons, with just 10 outings last year. Another reason why he needs time to adjust. So far for Pompey it has been nine outings, with all but one from the bench. Yet, considering the lack of match action, it remains difficult to accurately assess his impact so far and surely he needs to be handed a run out soon. Otherwise, damningly, his main involvement was the ill-judged backheel at Burnley. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Abdoulaye Kamara
Much excitement greeted the summer arrival of the 19-year-old from Borussia Dortmund, where he had featured solely for the B team. Last season injuries impacted upon his availability, as he appeared 13 times for their second string, who finished 11th in the Bundesliga’s third tier. The defensive midfielder was handed a Blues debut against Sunderland in August, entering as a 60th-minute substitute and catching the eye with a man-of-the-match showing. His power, commitment and willingness to drive with the ball made him an instant hit with the supporters - although he's played just twice since. The 6-1 defeat at Stoke marks his last appearance, having been named as an used substitute in the last four matches. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Ryley Towler
Having excelled in the second half of 2022-23 following his arrival from Bristol City in January 2023, the likeable centre-back has experienced frustrating times. Although a regular in cup competitions last season, Towler was handed just three league starts in Pompey’s title-winning campaign - and one of those was on the final day at Lincoln having already claimed the League One crown. With injuries to Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Ibane Bowat and Conor Shaughnessy, the 22-year-old started the opening five matches of the current Championship season, of which four arrived in the league. However, he has not featured since August’s 3-1 defeat to Sunderland, coinciding with the returns of Poole and McIntyre to fitness. As a consequence, Towler has been an unused substitute in each of Pompey’s last eight matches. Photo: Jason Brown