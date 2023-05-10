And the central defender has described captaining the Blues as an ‘honour’ as his two-year stay at Fratton Park comes to a close.

The 29-year-old was an unused substitute for the final day fixture against Wycombe on Sunday after a difficult campaign on the south coast.

News later emerged that Robertson would leave Fratton Park in the summer, with his contract coming to an end following the campaign’s conclusion.

The News understood League One rivals Derby were one a number of clubs lurking around the former Rotherham defender as his future became uncertain.

And that appears to be the case, with the Scot confirming on social media that his time at PO4 has come to an end.

In his goodbye message on Instagram, Robertson said: ‘Thanks to everyone Pompey, the players, coaches and staff for the last two years. It was an honour to be captain and to play for the club. All the best.’

Indeed, it signals the end of his two-year stay with the Blues, which saw him hampered by injuries. That limited him to just 59 appearances in all competitions following his arrival in 2021.

Clark Robertson has confirmed his Pompey exit.