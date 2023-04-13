The Blues are understandably keeping their cards close to their chest at the moment in terms of what this year’s rebuild will look like exactly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet ahead of such an important period in Pompey’s planning for the future, The News turned to its Facebook followers to gauge what they expect to happen during the forthcoming close season.

They were asked two questions: 1. How many new signings will Pompey need in the summer to be considered serious promotion contenders next season? 2. How many of the out of contract players would you offer new deals to?

The response was telling, with many agreeing that a complete overhaul was needed. Others called for more permanent signings over loans, while there’s an appetite for no loans to be made at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some interesting verdicts were delivered on the current crop of out-of-contract players as well.

But rather than us telling you what’s been said, take a look for yourself below at some of the opinions offered.

Blues fans have been having their say on Pompey's forthcoming transfer strategy

Thanks to all who took part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Cornick: Only players I would keep from current squad – Macey, Rafferty, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Bishop, Swanson, Lowery, Lane and give Curtis a year extension because of his injury, so that would mean at least 11-12 incoming, some pace and creativity would be good, and cut down on the loans!!

Gary Badnell: 11 needed, would probably only offer a contract to the keeper (Oluwayemi) & reluctantly Minigi. I’d take up the option on ogs (Ogilvie), the rest can do one!!

Greg Humphries: We are big club and should be going for decent players. Like top performers from league 2 and the national league.

No cast offs from the championship. We should only be buying very good solid league players combined with what I have just said to get us out of this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike White: All depends on the Eisners supporting JM and RH but preparing for absolute meltdown when the club announces Bishop and Morrell are off and none of the fees we received is invested In the team?

But common sense says 6 in my opinion.

Richard Waterman: Loans out. Permanent in. Mix of mature and young hungry players. Minimum of 7 new players.

Alan Kercher: 9 at least. 2 wingers, 2 CBs, 2 strikers, 2 mids, 1 RB, minimum. No Loans!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer Gruchy Calvert: I’d keep Macey rest loans can leave. There’s a few I’d renew such as Ogilvie, Robertson, Thompson and maybe Tunnicliffe the rest including Mingi can leave. Too many bang average players in our squad, so we need room for replacements and heads will roll. I hope JM is ruthless.

Kevin Abbott: 9 first choice and 13 back ups!!

Steve Alexander: 12 good quality players with the current lot as back up.

Keith White: Pompey need to hang on bishop, 20 odd goals in an average team. we started the season on fire when he started alongside pigott, decent player imho, but confidence shot. question is will he want to stay? Only the following should remain, Macy, Towler, Rafferty, Swanson, Pigott, Ogilvie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play up Pompey.

Jason Merry: Permanent players only please.

Kyle Collings: I don’t think any amount of tinkering with the squad will matter tbh. We may push playoffs next season but doubt it.

Two things are bang on though. We will sell Bishop and Morrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill Marshall: Maybe 5. A winger better than Dale although Mottoh might be able to do this. A playmaker like Bannon. See how all our injured players are, Curtis would be like an extra player. A goalkeeper on permanent deal. Could try Payce, Jewitt-White, see if they're good enough.

Gez Johns: 12 to 15 without any loans.

Doug McEwen: Need 7 or 8 but must be better than what we have - which means investing some money in the squad. Definitely not expensive but poor quality loans like Scarlett, Dale & Koroma who just don't want to play for Pompey.

Dave Watts: 6 out 10 in as few loans as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shawn Woodward: Makes no difference we still be getting loans and frees.

George Stevens: 1. Several. 2. Very few.