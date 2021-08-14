The Pompey boss has already added 12 new players to his ranks, with Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson the latest arrivals last week.

It was two players whom he inherited who scored the decisive goals in a comfortable 2-0 victory over Crewe today, with John Marquis and Marcus Harness both on the mark in a dominant second-half showing in front of a returning PO4 crowd.

However, it was a summer recruit who set up both changes, with Ryan Tunnicliffe continuing his fine form in a Blues shirt.

And Cowley admitted he would like to strengthen his options further by the time Steve Cotterill’s side arrive on the south coast on Tuesday.

Asked by BBC Solent’s Andy Moon if there was anything imminent on the transfer front, the Blues boss said: ‘Well, we hope so because we’d still like to add to our squad – we think that’s really important.’

And when questioned whether any deals would be completed before the Shrews visit, he added: ‘I don’t know quite the timeframe. We’d like it. We’re hopeful.’