‘Horror night’, ‘blitzed’, ‘all too much for him’: Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from shameful Stoke City debacle

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 21:52 GMT
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 21:53 GMT

A shocking night for the keeper. Beaten too easily for free-kick and then gifted ball to home for third. In interests of fairness quick throw played role in Blues goal, but then blown away amid collapse with big questions to answer.

2. Will Norris - 2

Tenacious from the right-back early on as Pompey were forced on to the back foot in first half, but did little to stem the flow as floodgates opened.

4. Zak Swanson - 3

