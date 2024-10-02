Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at the bet365 Stadium?
1. Pompey ratings
Ratings are in from Pompey debacle at Stoke | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Will Norris - 2
A shocking night for the keeper. Beaten too easily for free-kick and then gifted ball to home for third. In interests of fairness quick throw played role in Blues goal, but then blown away amid collapse with big questions to answer. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Match action
Stoke v Pompey match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. Zak Swanson - 3
Tenacious from the right-back early on as Pompey were forced on to the back foot in first half, but did little to stem the flow as floodgates opened. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.