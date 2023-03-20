News you can trust since 1877
Host of Championship clubs want ex-Portsmouth target and former Middlesbrough & Sheffield Wednesday midfielder following Wycombe performances

Former Pompey target Lewis Wing could be heading back to the Championship.

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Mar 2023, 18:00 GMT- 2 min read

The midfielder, who former Blues boss Danny Cowley was keen to sign on the final day of the 2022 January transfer window, has been attracting the interest of a host of second-tier clubs following his performances for Wycombe this season.

And according to Football League World, this summer will see Coventry, Blackburn, Sunderland, Preston and Reading battle it out for the 27-year-old, who is also reportedly keen to return to the Championship.

Wing made the step down to League One last season after moving to Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Middlesbrough.

His switch to Hillsborough was cut short, though, halfway through the 2021-22 season - prompting the Blues to make enquiries.

Then Fratton Park boss Cowley was keen to bolster his midfield ranks and turned to Wing after his efforts to sign Rotherham’s Jamie Lindsay were rebuffed.

However, no deal materialised and instead the former Boro trainee signed for Wycombe – where he has been ever since.

And Pompey’s loss appears to have been the Chairboys’ gain, with Wing impressing during his 54-game stint to date.

Lewis Wing was linked with a move to Pompey on January transfer deadline day 2022. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
He’s scored 10 goals in that period and registered six assists.

Wing also has Wycombe competing for a play-off place – and all under the watchful gaze of Championship clubs.

It’s unclear how long the player has left on his current Adams Park deal, with no details emerging when his initial six-month deal was extended last June.

If it’s beyond this summer, Wycombe will likely want a hefty fee for a player who is supposedly very much in demand.

Pompey’s only deadline day signing back in January 2022 was forward Aiden O’Brien.

The Blues subsequently boosted their midfield ranks with Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery last summer.

At the moment, midfielders Jay Mingi, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson are all in the final few weeks of their current Fratton Park deals.

