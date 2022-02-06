Hot scoring streak continues as Rafa Ramos proving superb AFC Portchester addition with starring role in Christchurch crushing

AFC Portchester's Rafa Ramos, right, celebrates another goal with young Harvey Aston Picture: Daniel Haswell

Ramos was on target four times, taking his Royals tally to 10 goals in just eight appearances since signing for Dave Carter's men in December.

Following his arrival at Portchester over the Christmas period from Wessex Premier rivals Blackfield & Langley, Ramos, 25, has found the net in all but two of his eight outings so far.

He has only failed to strike on his debut appearance against Portland in December and a 2-2 draw at AFC Stoneham earlier this month.

Bradley Lethbridge bagged his first AFC Portchester goal in the win over Christchurch Picture: Daniel Haswell

And after watching Ramos add another four goals to his already mighty fine tally, Carter is excited to see what he can keep producing between now and the end of the season.

He said: ‘He’s (Rafa) been a fantastic signing, to be fair. He’s a nice, honest lad as well. We saw him at Blackfield when we played them, liked him, it really went from there.

‘He’s fitted in really well with all the lads, he’s six foot five, he’s quick, he’s got good feet - he’s still got a lot to learn - but he’s improving all the time. When he’s good, he’s very good.

‘We gave them a game plan and they executed it perfectly yesterday, it could have been more, we hit the post twice.

‘Rafa, even though he got four, missed the easiest chance of the game. Their keeper spilt a Lethbridge (Bradley) free-kick - the keeper was on the floor - but he just couldn’t get enough on it.’

But there were plenty of other fitting moments on what was a fine day for all involved with Portchester.

Ramos teed up Bradley Lethbridge to bag his first Royals goal to get the scoring started after just seven minutes.

Leading scorer Lee Wort weighed in with a hat-trick, taking his seasonal tally to a whopping 34 goals in 36 games, to make him the most prolific Wessex Premier striker as things stand.