How active Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Peterborough and Charlton have been in the transfer window so far as Portsmouth's wait for first signing continues

Pompey are yet to show their hand in the transfer window as the Fratton faithful continue to wait for the first name to arrive through the door.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 6:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 6:41 pm

The Blues have been linked with 22 names to date, with a number written off before they’ve even started.

Names including Cauley Woodrow, Hayden Carter and Kion Etete have been thrown into the rumour mill, while players including Kyle Wootton and Matt Butcher opted for adventures elsewhere.

With the transfer window into its 13th day, Derby, Exeter, Pompey, Burton and Oxford United are yet to complete their first signings of the summer and haven’t been included on the list.

Although Danny Cowley is yet to make his first purchase of the window, which of the Blues rivals have been the most active club in the market so far?

We’ve taken a look at the busiest clubs in League One so far this window.

Here’s what we found.

1. Port Vale

Number of signings: 1; Signings: Lewis Cass (Newcastle - free).

2. Wycombe

Number of signings: 1; Signings: Jack Young (Newcastle - undisclosed).

3. Shrewsbury

Number of signings: 1; Signings: Jordan Shipley (Coventry - undisclosed).

4. Plymouth

Number of signings: 1; Signings: Matt Butcher (Accrington - free).

