The Blues have been linked with 22 names to date, with a number written off before they’ve even started.

Names including Cauley Woodrow, Hayden Carter and Kion Etete have been thrown into the rumour mill, while players including Kyle Wootton and Matt Butcher opted for adventures elsewhere.

With the transfer window into its 13th day, Derby, Exeter, Pompey, Burton and Oxford United are yet to complete their first signings of the summer and haven’t been included on the list.

Although Danny Cowley is yet to make his first purchase of the window, which of the Blues rivals have been the most active club in the market so far?

We’ve taken a look at the busiest clubs in League One so far this window.

Here’s what we found.

1. Port Vale Number of signings: 1; Signings: Lewis Cass (Newcastle - free).

2. Wycombe Number of signings: 1; Signings: Jack Young (Newcastle - undisclosed).

3. Shrewsbury Number of signings: 1; Signings: Jordan Shipley (Coventry - undisclosed).

4. Plymouth Number of signings: 1; Signings: Matt Butcher (Accrington - free).