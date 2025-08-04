It’s set to be a congested battle to top the Championship goal charts this season.

And there’s a number of contenders in contention, according to the bookies, in the race for the golden boot.

Colby Bishop bagged 11 goals despite his season not starting until November, after undergoing heart surgery.

And Callum Lang hit the back of the net 10 times, despite missing two months with a hamstring issue.

Both men feature on the bookies’ list, which is a packed full of goal talent.

We’ve compiled the list from Betfair and grouped the players together, according to their odds.

Leicester's Patson Daka, Pompey's Colby Bishop, Ipswich's Conor Chaplin and Southampton's Ross Stewart are all contenders for the golden boot with the bookie.