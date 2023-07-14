And one of the Blues’ highest profile signings of the summer believes John Mousinho is the man to help him rekindle his most powerful form.

The 27-year-old is gearing up for his first appearance since arriving from Cardiff City on a three-year deal at the start of the month.

That is likely to come in the quickfire games arriving against Gosport and Hawks on Friday and Saturday.

The challenge for Whyte this season is to deliver the attacking threat to make the difference for Pompey in their bid for promotion.

The Northern Ireland man found playing time hard to come by last season with the Bluebirds, with a loan spell at Oxford returning a single goal and nine assists in the 2021-22 campaign

It’s been a few years since Whyte produced spectacular numbers, banging in 24 goals for Irish Premiership outfit Crusaders - followed by 10 finishes four assists from the winger is his maiden season in England at the Kassam Stadium.

Now Whyte is out to get back to those returns - and feels he’s at the right place to do so.

Gavin Whyte has signed for Pompey on a three-year deal from Cardiff City. Picture: Portsmouth FC.

He said: ‘I think I’m an old-fashioned kind of winger, who sometimes likes to come into the pockets as well. I like to chip in with goals and assists and be a positive influence on the team.

‘I’ve played with the gaffer on two different occasions and he’s seen me play the most on the right. I think that’s where he sees me playing, but I can do a job in the 10 or on the left if that’s where he needs me.

‘I just want to play well and help the team to three points, whatever way I can do that I will certainly try.’

‘I think just playing every week with him (will help Whyte get back to his best).

‘I’ve had times where I’ve been in and been out. It’s not really good when you feel like you’re getting your confidence up and then you’re not playing the next week.

‘It takes time, you need to be playing week in, week out and you need to feel comfortable with your team-mates. That’s when the goals and assists come.

‘I definitely feel really good to be here, though, and I’m looking forward to getting the season started.’

A three-year deal for Whyte means his future is secured, and he can look forward to settling down at his new club and concentrate on the task ahead.

The Ulsterman is clear on what that means in terms of ambitions at PO4.

He added: ‘This is a big contract for me at this stage of my career - so I hope I do well here and get another one!