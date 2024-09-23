How clinical Portsmouth shape up impressively against Leeds United, Sunderland & Co despite Championship struggles

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 17:00 BST

The wait for Pompey’s first Championship win continues.

But the Blues players and boss John Mousinho are united in their conviction they are headed in the right direction this term.

It’s been a ridiculously tough start for Mousinho’s men, but there’s been a lot of admire about their performances to date.

And there is plenty of data to back up that stance, too.

When assessing the chances being created, Pompey match up favourably when it comes to making the most of their opportunities.

Just how clinical they are can been seen in their chance conversion rate, as seen here in data from The Analyst.

We’ve organised that information into the Championship’s top performers in that department.

Pompey are among the most clinical Championship sides in front of goal

1. Most clinical Championship sides

Pompey are among the most clinical Championship sides in front of goal | PA

Photo Sales
10.11 per cent conversion rate from 78 shots

2. Millwall

10.11 per cent conversion rate from 78 shots | PA

Photo Sales
10.26 per cent conversion rate from 89 shots

3. Bristol City

10.26 per cent conversion rate from 89 shots | asdasd

Photo Sales
10.98 per cent conversion rate from 82 shots

4. Sheffield United

10.98 per cent conversion rate from 82 shots | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompey