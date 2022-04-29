How Danny Cowley's joined ex-Spurs and West Ham manager Harry Redknapp after turning Fratton Park into a fortress again

Danny Cowley celebrates after Pompey's stunning comeback earnt a 3-2 success over Wigan at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

This week’s victory over Wigan was a fitting way to close the campaign at home - and it raised their tally when hosting sides to 47 points.

The enthralling comeback against the Latics marks a remarkable turnaround at PO4 since their Ipswich humbling in October, while also representing their best home haul since the 2002-03 Division One campaign.

Danny Cowley’s side have won 14, drawn five and lost four of their home fixtures this term – which is the fourth best record in League One.

An influential contributing factor to this impressive statistic is the Blues’ formidable form since the 2-1 defeat to Charlton on January 31.

Since then, they’ve remained undefeated in 10 fixtures and produced thrilling wins against promotion-chasing Rotherham (3-0) and Wigan (3-2).

Not only does this put the club in good stead for next season, but it places their head coach among esteemed company.

A key component to the title charge was their form at Fratton Park, as over half of their 98 total came from home (54).

The closest manager to Redkanpp before Cowley was Paul Cook in 2016-17.

As the now Chesterfield boss gained League Two glory, his home total was 43 points – a tally his successor Kenny Jackett failed to match.

In the 60-year-old’s three full-seasons in charge, he recorded 39, 43, and a 42-point haul.

The Blues’ form since February 1 at Fratton Park is certainly akin to promotion form – something the ex-Lincoln boss has recognised.