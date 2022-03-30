Promotion to the Premier League, consecutive top-nine finishes, an FA Cup triumph, and a first European campaign were all achieved under his stewardship – across two spells.
Here’s what we’ve selected as the 75-year-old’s greatest matches as Fratton chief.
1. Crystal Palace 2-3 Pompey (17-08-2002)
A perfect example of Redknapp's tactical nous. The Blues found themselves 2-0 down at Selhurst Park, until the Fratton chief implemented wing-backs in south London -- which saw a Jason Crowe double follow Hayden Foxe's strike to turn the match on its head. The victory over the Eagles arguably set Pompey on their way to the Division One title. Picture: Steve Reid
Photo: Steve Reid
2. Millwall 0-5 Pompey (01-03-2003)
Paul Merson and Yakubu stole the show at the Den, as Pompey took a giant step towards the Premier League. A brace from the latter alongside Tim Sherwood's and Svetoslav Todorov's strikes gave the visitors a 4-0 lead at half-time. Merson's penalty completed s five-star performance from Redknapp's side as they remained at the league's summit. Picture: Steve Reid
Photo: Steve Reid
3. Pompey 1-0 Burnley (15-04-2003)
Pompey looked likely to wait another week to secure their top-flight status when Merson missed a first half penalty. However, the Fratton faithful were ecstatic when Todorov netted midway through the second half to end a 15-year absence from the first tier. As the final whistle blew, the heroes in royal blue were mobbed by their adoring fans. Picture: Jonathan Brady
Photo: Jonathan Brady
4. Pompey 3-2 Rotherham (27-04-2003)
Todorov was yet again the hero as he fired Pompey to the Division One title. The striker won the first half penalty that Merson dispatched before grabbing himself a brace in a back and forth match with the Millers. Upon the final whistle, the Blues finally got their hands on the trophy. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Photo: Mike Hewitt