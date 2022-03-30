4. Pompey 3-2 Rotherham (27-04-2003)

Todorov was yet again the hero as he fired Pompey to the Division One title. The striker won the first half penalty that Merson dispatched before grabbing himself a brace in a back and forth match with the Millers. Upon the final whistle, the Blues finally got their hands on the trophy. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

