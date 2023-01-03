How Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth win percentage compares to predecessors Kenny Jackett, Paul Cook, Harry Redknapp & Co
Danny Cowley’s tenure in the Pompey dugout was brought to a close on Monday evening.
After a run of just one win in their previous 14 league games, Michael Eisner called an end to the head coach’s stay at Fratton Park.
The 44-year-old departs PO4 having won 43 of his 97 competitive games in charge following his appointment in March 2021.
That leaves Cowley with a win percentage of 44.3 per cent following his side’s 3-1 defeat to Charlton on New Year’s Day.
But how do those figures compare to his predecessors?
We’ve taken a look at every Pompey manager since 2000 and worked out how Cowley’s win percentage ranks.
Here’s what we found.