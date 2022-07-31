Although there was a case for his effort to be awarded the Blues’ second, he has since promised to be a regular on the scoresheet.

Alongside the former Accrington man are loanees Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett, who will also be looking to make an impression during their season-long stays at PO4.

But how do the bookies rate the trio’s chances of finishing the campaign as the League One top scorer?

We’ve taken a look at Bet365’s odds to discover who they believe will be the golden boot winner in the third tier come the end of the season.

Here’s are the currently the early favourites.

1. Ryan Hardie - Plymouth Top goalscorer odds: 25/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Mo Eisa - MK Dons Top goalscorer odds: 25/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Mathew Stevens - Forest Green Top goalscorer odds: 25/1 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Colby Bishop - Pompey Top goalscorer odds: 25/1 Photo: Malcolm Bryce Photo Sales