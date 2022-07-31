Who are the early season favourites to finish as League One top scorer?

How early-season odds rate Portsmouth trio’s chances against Derby, Ipswich Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough and Co's stars as finishing as League One top scorer

Colby Bishop opened his Fratton Park account on Saturday as he netted Pompey's third goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

By Pepe Lacey
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 4:19 pm

Although there was a case for his effort to be awarded the Blues’ second, he has since promised to be a regular on the scoresheet.

Alongside the former Accrington man are loanees Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett, who will also be looking to make an impression during their season-long stays at PO4.

But how do the bookies rate the trio’s chances of finishing the campaign as the League One top scorer?

We’ve taken a look at Bet365’s odds to discover who they believe will be the golden boot winner in the third tier come the end of the season.

Here’s are the currently the early favourites.

1. Ryan Hardie - Plymouth

Top goalscorer odds: 25/1

2. Mo Eisa - MK Dons

Top goalscorer odds: 25/1

3. Mathew Stevens - Forest Green

Top goalscorer odds: 25/1

4. Colby Bishop - Pompey

Top goalscorer odds: 25/1

