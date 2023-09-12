How escaping the ‘Chelsea bubble’ to Russia, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth has helped make starlet

Watch more videos on Shots!

Anjorin arrived at Pompey on the eve of the transfer window closing, as their summer-long pursuit for the 21-year-old paid off.

The Poole-born talent will make PO4 his next stop off, in a career which has already seen loan stints with Russian outfit Spartak Moscow and Championship side Huddersfield Town.

It’s not uncommon to see young players picked up by the top Premier League clubs stay in their academies, and bask in the reflected glory of being associated with such outfits.

The attacking talent told how his education with the Londoners since joining at the age of seven has been positive - but he knew he had to go elsewhere to develop.

Anjorin said: ‘I’ve found the whole Chelsea experience really good.

New loan signing Tino Anjorin has escaped the 'Chelsea bubble' to join Pompey. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

‘Everything I know I’ve learned at Chelsea pretty much.

‘They were really good with me at a developmental stage and really aware.

‘Because I was surrounded by so many good players, they knew that when I went somewhere else it wouldn’t be the same.

‘So they tried to replicate that within training and different meetings with the coaches.

‘They tried to replicate what you do in the real world.

It’s hard to argue with Anjorin’s view his actions back up how he’s prepared to do everything required to make the grade at the highest level.

That’s borne out by his first loan move taking him to Russia in 2021, before injury curtailed his stay with Spartak Moscow.

Another loan stint in Yorkshire followed last term, with injuries also impacting his stay with Huddersfield.

Anjorin said: ‘I think I’ve proved I’m willing to get away from the Chelsea bubble - my first loan was from Chelsea to Russia!

‘That is probably the most rogue place I could go to.