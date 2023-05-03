How former Fratton man had EFL hopes crushed by ex-Portsmouth Nando’s worker in thrilling non-league decider

Pompey fan Nathan Ashmore shone in goal for Boreham Wood, as they edged one step closer to the Football League with a 2-1 victory over Barnet.

Indeed, the contest at The Hive was part of the National League’s elimination play-off fixture between the fifth and sixth-placed sides in the division.

The victory for Wood has seen them advance to the two-legged semi-final against Notts County, which gets under way on Sunday.

Last year, the 33-year-old competed against top-flight opposition as his Boreham Wood side travelled to Everton in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. The keeper was quick to show off his Pompey allegiance, where he was pictured with his daughter in the away end proudly holding a Blues flag following the 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

While Ashmore and his side qualified, it came at the expense of former Fratton striker Nicke Kabamba, who missed out on the chance to return to the EFL.

The Barnet front man has enjoyed a successful maiden season with the Bees, netting 19 goals in 42 National League outings - his best goalscoring campaign to date.

Nathan Ashmore's Boreham Wood ended Barnet's hopes of promotion on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old appears to have made the North London outfit his home, after having spells at six different clubs since his south coast departure in July 2018.

After arriving at Fratton Park from Hampton & Richmond under Paul Cook in January 2017, Kabamba would appear four times during the remainder of the season which would see the Blues go on to lift the League Two title.

One further league outing would follow under Kenny Jackett before being sent out on loan at Colchester and Aldershot over the course of the 2017-18 campaign.

He would later go on to appear for the Hawks, Hartlepool, Kilmarnock and Woking before joining Barnet last July.