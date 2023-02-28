That’s the view of Blues reporter Pepe Lacey, who believes the midfielder should be handed fresh terms should his recent impressive form continue at Fratton Park.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a new lease of life under John Mousinho, featuring in every game under the new head coach

Tunnicliffe’s current contract at PO4 expires at the end of the campaign, which has prompted calls from sections of the Fratton faithful to extend his stay following his man-of-the-match performance against Cheltenham on Saturday.

Lacey explained the emergence of the midfielder's new role in the side and how he can be a key part of Mousinho’s future Blues plans.

He said in the latest episode of the Pompey Talk podcast: ‘If he continues the way he's playing then definitely (he deserves a new deal).

‘The perception of Ryan Tunnicliffe now to what it was at the start of the season is completely different.

‘When he came on against Ipswich away in October, he hadn’t played all season and was bombed out of the squad by Cowley, who said he was going off to Australia.

Ryan Tunnicliffe has impressed under John Mousinho.

‘We were all thinking in the away end why he was coming on and I thought I'd never see him play for Pompey again.

‘He was playing under Cowley but he wasn’t great, he wasn’t favoured under him either but he’s been given a new lease of life under Mousinho.

‘In both the 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations under his new boss, he’s been able to prove himself and has shown what he’s capable of.

‘At the start of last season he was Pompey’s top goalscorer in the opening six games but then the emergence of Louis Thompson’s and Joe Morrell’s partnership meant he couldn’t get into the team.

‘His confidence was low, he wasn’t being backed by Cowley but now Mousinho has given him confidence and faith.

‘Playing alongside Morrell on Saturday (against Cheltenham) was probably the best I’ve seen him play in a Pompey shirt, which at the start of the season I would’ve had to pinch myself to believe it.

‘We all thought Tunnicliffe didn’t have a future at Pompey because that was what we were hearing from Cowley.

‘It’s too early to say whether he’s got a deal in the summer, the new boss has been very clear with that but if he keeps playing how he’s playing then no doubt he could be offered a new deal.

‘He’s looked like a Mousinho type of player and is really thriving.

‘It’s one of the surprise stories of the season - the emergence of him under Mousinho.

‘He’s been backed, he’s played every game under the new head coach.

‘Having a player like him has changed Pompey. He’s changed the dynamic and offers a little bit more going forward and defensively.

‘If he can add goals and assists to his tally then that wouldn’t go a miss either.

‘You could see when he celebrated his goal on Saturday how much it meant to him, it was the same with Ronan Curtis, it meant a lot to get their goals.