The Blues are facing the possibility of final game of the term against Wycombe being disrupted following confirmation of King Charles III’s coronation.

Danny Cowley’s men are set to welcome the Chairboys to Fratton Park on Saturday May 6, 2023 - the same day the new monarch is set to be crowned.

Along with Pompey’s tie against Gareth Ainswoth’s side, there is also a full round of fixtures across the third tier with each match currently scheduled to get under way at 3pm.

Of course, there is always the potential that kick-off times will be adjusted, something that has happened in recent season’s due to television coverage.

That’s nothing unusual for the Blues, who had their final day trip to Sheffield Wednesday last term moved to 12.30pm to align with the rest of League One.

It wouldn’t be the first disruption the Fratton Park outfit would have faced this season following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, however.

The trip to Barnsley on Saturday September 10th was postponed, along with every other Premier League and EFL contest that weekend in wake of the late monarch’s passing.

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place on the final day of Pompey's season, which could cause further disruption to their campaign.

While her funeral did not clash with any of Pompey’s fixtures, a number of top flight games were pushed back due to policing and safety.

No new date has yet to be confirmed for the Blues’ rearranged trip to Oakwell.

However, English football could face another weekend of disruption, with the first coronation in more than 70 years set to take place on the final day of the regular EFL season.

