LATEST: EFL confirm fixture decision for Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Bradford City, Sheffield United and Co following death of the Queen
The EFL have announced that this weekend’s upcoming round of fixtures will be postponed in light of the Queen’s death.
A statement released by the Football League confirmed that all matches taking place between Friday and Saturday will be called off following the Monarch’s passing on Thursday evening – with the Premier League doing likewise.
The statement read: ‘Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
‘This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.
‘Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.
‘Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.’
Talks had initially been taking place between the government and the ‘sports sector’ to decide the way forward following the announcement, with Norwich’s trip to Burnley and Tranmere v Stockport this evening already being postponed.
The UK has entered a 10-day period of mourning after the Queen’s death at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96.
The EFL's decision to call-off this weekend’s matches means Pompey will not make the trip north to Oakwell on Saturday to face Barnsley as they looked to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign.
Meanwhile, news on the trip to Burton on Tuesday and the Fratton Park tie against Plymouth on September 17 is still to be revealed.