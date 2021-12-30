Danny Cowley’s men remain ninth in the table, but are now six points off the top six after four games took place in the final round of fixtures of 2021.

Oxford United’s comprehensive 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon saw the distance widen, as the Us moved up to fifth in the table.

Boss Karl Robinson was delighted with the quality of his side’s display.

He told the Oxford Mail: ‘I thought some of the football we played was an absolute joy.

‘I was almost like a fan at times.

‘I just wanted to make sure we kept a level of professionalism and dignity to our play.

Karl Robinson celebrates the win over AFC Wimbledon Pic: Nigel French/PA Wire.

‘It was a really enjoyable night and we’ve ended the year on an incredible high.’

Wycombe failed to put further space between them and Pompey as Kieran McKenna picked up a 1-0 win in his first game in charge at Ipswich.

James Norwood decided the game with his third goal in as many games since coming in from the cold – closing the gap to four points on the Blues.

McKenna told the EADT: ‘There are aspects of the performance we are really happy with. We knew it wasn’t going to be a pretty game, we knew they would play direct and put balls in our box, but I thought our organisation and attitude and our resilience to defend those moments was really, really good.

‘I thought we had a goal threat all night. In the first half through some good play and in the second half on the counter-attack.’

Accrington closed the gap on Pompey to two points after a 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury.

Boss John Coleman said: ‘We both had chances in the first half but from 45 until 75 I thought we absolutely battered them.

‘They couldn’t get out of their half, but then they came strong towards the end and we stood firm.

‘We showed a lot of determination and character to stand firm at the end.

In the division’s other game, Crewe moved off the foot of the table with a 2-1 win at Morecambe.

