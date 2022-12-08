Pompey’s 2-0 defeat at Wycombe on Sunday leaves them five games without a League One win.

It also means they have now won just once in 10 third-tier matches as their promotion hopes begin to falter. They currently sit eighth in the table.

Victories in the games in hand they have on those above them could see them salvage the situation and move up to fifth.

It’s certainly a testing time as far as league results go – something that’s not helped when fellow early-season promotion contenders Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday continue to prove their credentials.

The likes of Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham and Port Vale are also outgunning the Blues at present – as are Charlton, who this week parted company with Ben Garner after just six months in charge. So, too, are Peterborough, despite Darragh MacAnthony’s recent outburst.

So where exactly would the Blues sit in the table based on their past 10 league results?

Here’s what we discovered…. but, be careful, it doesn’t make for easy viewing!

1. Cambridge United - 24th Record: P10 W1 D1 L8. Points: 4. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. MK Dons - 23rd Record: P10 W1 D2 L7. Points: 5. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

3. Accrington - 22nd Record: P10 W 2 D2 L6 Points: 8. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Morecambe - 21st Record: P10 W1 D5 L4. Points: 8. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales