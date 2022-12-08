How League One table would look for Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday & Co based on their past 10 league results: in pictures
Pompey’s 2-0 defeat at Wycombe on Sunday leaves them five games without a League One win.
It also means they have now won just once in 10 third-tier matches as their promotion hopes begin to falter. They currently sit eighth in the table.
Victories in the games in hand they have on those above them could see them salvage the situation and move up to fifth.
But with only nine goals scored in this period – and 14 conceded – Danny Cowley needs to find solutions at both ends of the pitch to get the Blues back on track.
It’s certainly a testing time as far as league results go – something that’s not helped when fellow early-season promotion contenders Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday continue to prove their credentials.
The likes of Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham and Port Vale are also outgunning the Blues at present – as are Charlton, who this week parted company with Ben Garner after just six months in charge. So, too, are Peterborough, despite Darragh MacAnthony’s recent outburst.
So where exactly would the Blues sit in the table based on their past 10 league results?
Here’s what we discovered…. but, be careful, it doesn’t make for easy viewing!