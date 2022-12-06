The ex-Blues head coach is currently third favourite to take over the reins at The Valley, following the sacking of Ben Garner, and is priced at 10/1 with BetVictor.

No doubt, that price could be influenced by the fact the 60-year-old has been spotted in the stands at Addicks home games in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton are on the lookout for a new manager after they called time on Garner’s six months in charge on Monday.

Former Pompey boss is in the running to become the next Charlton boss.

Jackett has been out of management since February after being sacked as Leyton Orient boss following a nine-month spell at the helm of the League Two outfit.

Following his departure from Brisbane Road, the former midfielder returned to boyhood club Watford, joining as a club ambassador less than three weeks after his exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His last League One job came with Pompey, where he spent three-and-a-half years in the dugouts at Fratton Park.

During his stay at PO4, Jackett guided the Blues to Checkatrade Trophy success in 2019 along with successive top-six finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Millwall head coach was later sacked in March 2021 after his side were defeated on penalties in the Papa John’s Trophy final against Salford.

Should the 60-year-old return to management, it would see him link up once again with former Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, who is looking for his fourth manager during his stay at Chartlon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Watford ambassador spent close to two years with the 29-year-old at Fratton Park after signing him from Shrewsbury in 2018.

Jackett is currently behind early favourite Marc Bircham, who is priced at 5/4 and Dean Holden, who comes in at 2/1, according to BetVictor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in the running to replace Garner is former Addicks manager Lee Bowyer and Shrewsbury and ex-Pompey boss Steve Cotterill, who is placed at 12/1.

In the meantime, first-team coach Anthony Hayes has been put in temporary charge at The Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he’ll be joined by former Pompey defender Jason Pearce on the touchline, with the 35-year-old asked to help out as well as the search for a permanent replacement for Garner gets under way.

Pearce, who finished his playing career with the Addicks in the summer, has been coaching Charlton’s Under-18s since his retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad